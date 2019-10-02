



A little girl was bitten by dog while waiting for the school bus this morning in the Bronx.

Police said around 8 a.m. the dog escaped a fenced-in area near 6024 Huxley Avenue in the North Riverdale section.

The 4-year-old girl was bitten in the face and neck.

She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with serious injuries and taken into surgery.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported, the victim is the daughter of a Kazakhstani diplomat working in New York.

Police could be seen loading the dog into a crate.

Neighbors told Dhillon it was a pit bull they’ve seen in the area before.

“I don’t know if the dog was trained or not trained,” one neighbor said. “They’re powerful dogs, no doubt about that. And it’s terrible.”

“I don’t know what you can do in this instance, because things like this are unpredictable,” another added. “They’re around humans all day long, so I’m not sure. It’s a hard situation.”

Authorities said the girl is expected to survive her injuries.