



– A Long Island man is facing murder charges after police say he walked up to a car where his younger brother sat and shot him at point-blank range, killing him as police and family members looked on.

Suffolk County police have arrested 27-year-old Dimitri Robert of who has no fixed address but was staying at a home on Coram Drive in Coram, N.Y.

Police say they were called to a resident on Judith Drive on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a man with a handgun threatening his family members.

According to police, once officers arrived Dimitri walked over to a parked car where his brother, 17-year-old Devontay Robert, was sitting. Dimitri then shot and killed him, and was immediately arrested by police.

“The officers exercised great restraint,” said Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer. “They essentially witnessed a murder and took an armed suspect into custody without incident.”

Devontay was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He just graduated, he was a really good kid,” said Pashcha Washington. “It’s a sad situation… He always made me laugh, you know? It’s sad.”

Police say an argument started in the home and the younger brother left to get away from it, going to the car outside.

“He was an innocent victim just sitting, minding… just by himself,” said Beyrer.

Dimitri now faces second-degree murder charges.

“They’re very shocked,” said Washington. “His mother’s shocked, his aunt is shocked, the whole family.”

The family and community are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night.