NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for help identifying a man linked to an attempted sexual assault near 101 Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem on Sept. 22.
According to police, a man approached a 26-year-old woman in front of her residence while she was trying to get inside.
The man allegedly grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth while trying to drag her away.
When a Good Samaritan heard the commotion and came to help the woman, the man fled the scene.
The suspect is described as an adult male, medium build and complexion, last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black top, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.