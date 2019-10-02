



The search for two missing teens in the waters off Rockaway Beach has become a recovery mission.

A third boy was pulled from the water last night and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite yesterday’s beautiful weather, beach season has ended and lifeguards were not on duty. Signs in the area warn: “Swim only when lifeguards are present.”

The surf was so rough, even rescue crews had to pull back.

From helicopters in the sky, to boats and divers in the water, they searched high and low for the swimmers who disappeared around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday off Beach 96th Street.

“It was chaotic,” one witness told CBS2.

Surfer Liz Winer had only been in the water for a couple minutes when she and her friend heard someone yelling for help and paddled over to him.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to forget the panic in his voice… He was scared for his life,” she said. “The waves are obviously really strong. So a couple times we could see, before we got to him, that he got hit with a couple waves and he went under for a second or two.”

The surfers caught up with the 15-year-old boy, who explained he couldn’t swim and was doing his best to stay afloat.

“We got to him, and he was able to hold onto the board and he was saying, ‘Where’s my friend? I’m looking for my friend,’” another surfer added.

“We didn’t see anybody else. We looked, we didn’t see anyone,” said Winer.

But the boy’s two friends, ages 15 and 16, were still out there.

“You should definitely not be out here if you don’t know how to swim, and kids should not be out here unsupervised, for sure,” Winer said. “It was even hard for me to paddle back out to get help, and I’ve been surfing for several years.”

“It’s a tough day,” she added.

Rescue crews are expected to return once the sun comes up Wednesday.