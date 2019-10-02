Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is taking steps to protect FDNY EMTs and medics working in the Rockaways after they received terroristic threats.
A source told CBS2 the threats are believed to be gang-related and also involve the NYPD.
So far, no incidents have been reported in connection with the threats.
As a precaution, EMS units are staging at police station houses, and officers are accompanying them as they respond to calls.
EMS members were also warned to practice “situational awareness” when they carry out their duties.