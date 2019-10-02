



Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman at a subway station on the Upper West Side.

Authorities said the suspect approached the 32-year-old victim around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a stairwell of the 86th Street station.

He allegedly pushed her against the wall and sexually abused her.

The victim fought back, and the suspect took off.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police said they’re searching for a man with short black hair, medium build and 5 feet 10 inches tall, last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, gray jacket, white shirt and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.