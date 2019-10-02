



Police are hunting for an escaped prisoner in Queens.

According to the NYPD, the man escaped custody while making an appearance at the Queens County Courthouse in Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

Authorities say 22-year-old Tyrell Escobar fled the courthouse around noon after a judge revoked his bail in connection with a gun charge.

WANTED-Tyrell Escobar fled from Queens County Court on Queens Blvd today, Oct 2, approx 11:55 am, after being remanded by the judge. Last seen in blue shirt/ dark jeans. DANGEROUS/ KNOWN TO BE ARMED See him? Call 911. If you know his whereabouts, contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/sIMINBbW4h — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 2, 2019

Escobar is from Astoria and was last seen in a blue shirt and dark jeans at the courthouse.

The Queens District Attorney says he was not in handcuffs when he made his escape.

The NYPD is considering the 22-year-old dangerous and said he could possibly be armed.

Anyone with photos or videos taken before, during or after the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.