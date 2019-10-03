NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A horse has made its home in a backyard in Staten Island, but not everyone is happy about it – especially one neighbor next door.

Morgie, 12-year-old chestnut mare, has made herself home on a block of Pommer Avenue, reports CBS2’s Christina Fan.

When she’s not munching on hay, she’s exploring Staten Island, including the drive-thru of her local Dunkin Donuts.

“When I saw the smiles increase on people’s faces, I made it a point to bring her out every few days,” said owner Abdul Elenani.

Elenani and Ayat Masoud are horse lovers who wanted to bring a bit of the country to the city. They said they did their due diligence, researching laws even building this stall for her arrival.

Even so, they were unprepared for the reaction from neighbors.

“I did a double-take, like where did it come from,” said Pat Tesi.

“It’s okay, I like it, the horse riding up and down, said neighbor Irma Fleery.

The couple says Morgie has acclimated well to city life. Most of the families love her, except for one next-door neighbor.

“He spoken to my husband on a number of occasions, saying ‘Hey dude, that manure’s just like really crazy, clean it up,’ which we do, we clean it up every day,” said Masoud.

According to the Department of Health, horses are allowed in New York City. Masoud says an inspector came to her home this week after receiving complaints. While the family’s goat has to go, Morgie is here to stay.

“Staten Island, turning it back to the farms again I guess,” said Tesi.

Morgie’s owners say they plan to continue riding her every day, hoping to bring smiles at some point, to even the neigh sayers.