When it comes to comedy, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week, from stand-up shows to a Halloween comedy tribute.
‘All Star Stand-Up Comedy’
From the event description:
A lineup of top New York headliners will take to the stage, delivering the hilarious riffs and one-liners that have landed them appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Daily Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central and more.
When: Friday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ted Greenberg’s ‘The Complete Performer’
From the event description:
Now in its eighth smash season at the SoHo Playhouse and a winner of the 2008 Producers Award at FringeNYC, “The Complete Performer” is a comedy extravaganza starring “Late Show with David Letterman” Emmy Award-winning writer Ted Greenberg. The show may include improv, mind reading, magic, escape artistry and more.
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m.
Where: Huron Club at the SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘Bring Ya Mamma’ Clean Comedy Show
From the event description:
This is a family-friendly, clean stand-up comedy show for all ages. Bring your mamma or anyone else in your family and have a great time. Watch NYC club comics do their best clean jokes and enjoy a delicious brunch menu served in the theater.
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m.
Where: 167 Bleecker St.
Price: $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘The Rat Pack Undead’
From the event description:
Tribute shows are everywhere, but “Halloween” tribute shows? This might be the only one.
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m.
Where: The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave.
Price: $15-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘Brown Sugar Comedy Show’
From the event description:
Comedy-Ish is bringing some of the most talented comedians from all over the U.S. and Canada. Each week, we have a different group of comedians come through.
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.
Where: Shrine World Music Venue, 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
