When it comes to comedy, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week, from stand-up shows to a Halloween comedy tribute.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

‘All Star Stand-Up Comedy’

From the event description:

A lineup of top New York headliners will take to the stage, delivering the hilarious riffs and one-liners that have landed them appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Daily Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central and more.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.

Price: $12.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ted Greenberg’s ‘The Complete Performer’

From the event description:

Now in its eighth smash season at the SoHo Playhouse and a winner of the 2008 Producers Award at FringeNYC, “The Complete Performer” is a comedy extravaganza starring “Late Show with David Letterman” Emmy Award-winning writer Ted Greenberg. The show may include improv, mind reading, magic, escape artistry and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Huron Club at the SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘Bring Ya Mamma’ Clean Comedy Show

From the event description:

This is a family-friendly, clean stand-up comedy show for all ages. Bring your mamma or anyone else in your family and have a great time. Watch NYC club comics do their best clean jokes and enjoy a delicious brunch menu served in the theater.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

Where: 167 Bleecker St.

Price: $7.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘The Rat Pack Undead’

From the event description:

Tribute shows are everywhere, but “Halloween” tribute shows? This might be the only one.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m.

Where: The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave.

Price: $15-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘Brown Sugar Comedy Show’

From the event description:

Comedy-Ish is bringing some of the most talented comedians from all over the U.S. and Canada. Each week, we have a different group of comedians come through.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.

Where: Shrine World Music Venue, 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets