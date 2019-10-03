Comments
PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A liquor store worker on Long Island has shot and killed a man who was swinging a sword inside the business.
Police say the shooting happened at Port Jeff Liquors on Main Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
It’s unclear why the man brought the sword into the store, but CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports that authorities have confirmed the store worker’s account of the shooting.
The worker pulled out a legal handgun after being confronted by the sword-wielding suspect and fatally shot that man.
Homicide detectives tell CBS2 that charges are not expected to be filed against that worker.
Multiple streets in Port Jefferson have been closed down while the investigation is ongoing.