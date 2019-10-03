



The FBI is hunting for suspects in the Long Island area they say have been pointing laser pointers at planes landing at JFK Airport

Federal officials say there has been a recent spike in the number of laser pointer incidents near JFK; shining a blue light into the cockpits of inbound flights.

Investigators are now looking for the person or people who have been doing this and say they believe the suspects are somewhere around Roslyn, New York.

Whoever has been shining their laser at the pilots has been flirting with a mid-air disaster as the FBI says pilots on board those planes have suffered eye injuries from the intense light.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft presents danger to pilots, passengers, and those on the ground,” federal officials said in a statement Thursday.

“This crime is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both.”

Due to the nature of the crime, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York is leading the search for suspects.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or dial 911. All tips can remain anonymous.