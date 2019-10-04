Comments
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a suspect who allegedly raped a woman inside her Long Island home.
Police said the man entered the house on Oswego Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Atlantic Beach.
The victim’s age has not been released.
Investigators said they’re looking for a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who was wearing a “Nirvana” T-shirt at the time of the alleged attack.
No further details were immediately available.
