ATLANTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a suspect who allegedly raped a woman inside her Long Island home.

Police said the man entered the house on Oswego Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Atlantic Beach.

The victim’s age has not been released.

Investigators said they’re looking for a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who was wearing a “Nirvana” T-shirt at the time of the alleged attack.

No further details were immediately available.

