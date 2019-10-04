



– Mosquitoes have tested positive for a potentially deadly virus that’s claimed the lives of three people in Connecticut.

The state Health Department announced mosquitoes trapped in Stamford last week tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, also known as EEE.

No human cases have been reported in Stamford.

State officials urge residents to avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, and to use repellent.

The CDC says that a third of patients infected with EEE die from the brain-infecting virus and there is no human vaccine against the virus.

More than two dozen have been infected in 2019, including multiple cases in New Jersey and Connecticut.

The brain-infecting virus has recently been detected in multiple areas of New York as well.