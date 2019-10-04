Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Temps haven’t really changed that much since last night as we start out in the mid and upper 50s. After a lingering shower or two before sunrise, skies will clear out nicely today.
It’ll be mostly sunny with temps in the mid 60s. Despite the sunshine, it’ll be gusty at times, especially this morning. Then Friday night, temps take another tumble.
Saturday likely starts out the coldest so far with mid 40s in NYC and some spots far North and West dipping below the freezing mark! A Freeze Watch is in effect for Sullivan and Ulster Counties late tonight into early Saturday.
After the chilly start, the weekend is looking pretty nice… temps around 60 on Saturday with bright skies. Sunday will feature more clouds, but warmer temps in the low 70s.
Our next chance of rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday.