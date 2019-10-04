Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a damp and chilly Thursday, conditions improved big time today, but it was blustery. Expect breezy, clear and cool conditions this evening before winds diminish overnight. It’ll be downright chilly tonight with temps in the 30s and 40s. Bundle up!
Tomorrow will be a spectacular lookin’ day across the area with crystal blue skies, lighter breezes and pleasantly cool temps in the 50s to around 60.
Sunday will be warmer and cloudier with a high around 70 and a slight risk of showers developing in the afternoon but not a washout at all. Enjoy the weekend!