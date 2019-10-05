



— At least 10 people, mostly firefighters, were hurt and many residents were left homeless after a massive fire in the Bronx

The flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the building on Grand Concourse near East 172nd Street in the Mount Eden section.

The fire began Friday night on the sixth floor and quickly spread. More than 200 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames.

Some residents say they had little time to get out.

“We were in our fifth-floor apartment in the back getting ready for the night and we just smelled the smoke and came out and we see the roof is on fire,” neighbor Felicia Gibbs said.

The fire was extinguished late Friday night, but crews were still checking for hot spots early Saturday morning.

At least 12 families were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The nine injured firefighters and one injured civilian are expected to survive.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of last night’s 5-alarm fire at 1555 Grand Concourse in the #Bronx was accidental, electrical (hard wired). Smoke alarms present and operational. pic.twitter.com/ku51AAzWjl — FDNY (@FDNY) October 5, 2019

The FDNY said Saturday morning that the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.