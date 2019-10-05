Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shootout in the middle of the street in the Bronx was caught on camera Friday.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the Parkchester neighborhood.
The video shows multiple people firing guns on McGraw Avenue.
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the hand, stomach and groin area. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.