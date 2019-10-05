Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two people burglarized a Brooklyn home while the resident was in the backyard Tuesday.
The burglary happened just after 4 p.m. at a home near Central Avenue and George Street in Bushwick.
According to police, two individuals went inside and took a laptop, a Macbook, an iPad, a PlayStation and a camera before leaving.
They were caught on surveillance footage.
