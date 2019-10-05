Comments
HAZLET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey real estate attorney is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his clients.
The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says 44-year-old Steven Salami, of Hazlet, stole $285,000 from four clients between April and August.
Salami is practicing attorney with a law office in Hazlet.
Officials say the victims believed the money they paid Salami would be held in escrow for real estate deals, but Salami allegedly failed to complete the work, resulting in missed closing dates and nullified real estate transactions.
Salami was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing multiple charges of misapplication of entrusted property.
Anyone who has additional information or believes they may be a victim of a crime involving Salami is asked to call the Monmouth County Special Prosecutions Bureau at (732) 431-7160, extension 2945.