Comments
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenage boy died after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey on Friday night.
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenage boy died after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey on Friday night.
Police say a 37-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were walking along Oak Street in Lakewood around 10 p.m.
The driver of a Jeep Cherokee struck both pedestrians then left the scene without stopping. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Albert Avenue.
The teenager suffered significant injuries and died at the scene. The father was taken to a local hospital with an elbow injury.
According to police, the vehicle is described as “a dark in color newer style Jeep Cherokee.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lakewood police at (732) 363-0200.