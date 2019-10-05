Comments
MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two coyote attacks reported in New Jersey have closed down a local park over fears of more dangerous animals lurking.
Both attacks happened at the Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a woman drove herself to a nearby hospital after being bitten by a wild coyote.
A man then took his dog to the vet after reportedly it was also attacked at the reservation.
Authorities say several coyotes have been spotted in the area and they have closed the park as a precaution.