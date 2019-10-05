PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was driving through Paterson, New Jersey, to make a food delivery when she was fatally shot Friday night.
The Passaic County prosecutor’s office says officers were sent to the intersection of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle had crashed through a fence and struck a shed.
Forty-three-year-old Petra Rhoden, of Paterson, was in the driver’s seat. Police saw that she had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and began performing CPR.
She was taken to a local medical center, where she died from her injuries.
Officials say Rhoden was making a DoorDash delivery to a home on Harrison Street when she was shot. She drove a short distance before crashing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120 or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.