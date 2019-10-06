Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Bronx subway station.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Bronx subway station.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday inside the 167th Street station.
Officers were sent to the scene for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old James Cubille, of the Bronx, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Cubille was taken to a local medical center, where he was pronounced dead.
The NYPD said Saturday that they were searching for 29-year-old Rafael Hollis in connection to the shooting.
Hollis is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone who sees Hollis or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.