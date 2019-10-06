Comments
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly struck a pedestrian with her SUV then fled the scene.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. in Copiague.
Suffolk County police say 67-year-old Sagrario Lopez-Escobar, of Copiague, was driving on 43rd Street near Atlantic Street when she hit a man who was walking in the road.
Lopez-Escobar allegedly drove off after the accident.
The victim was taken to a West Islip medical center with serious injuries.
Officers found Lopez-Escobar at her home a short time later and arrested her.
She is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.