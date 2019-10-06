



— The owner of a hair salon on Long Island had quite the scare — and is now assessing the damage. A deer crashed through her front window , and all of it was caught on camera.

Walk-ins are welcome at the BeYouTiful salon in Lake Ronkonkoma, but this isn’t what owner Jenisse Heredia had in mind.

“At first, I thought it was a car coming in the window, and when I turned around, I realized it was a deer,” she told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

Heredia can be seen on security camera video giving a customer a haircut Saturday afternoon when the deer crashed through the front window of her shop, sending shards of glass flying.

It was a very close call for a woman waiting on the couch. She was kicked by the buck as it jumped over her.

“I was just terrified. I just couldn’t believe it was happening,” Heredia said.

The deer spent less than 30 seconds inside, but like a bull in a china shop, a buck can do a number on a hair salon.

“It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” witness Edward Preuss said.

Pruess was getting a hair cut as the wild animal came crashing in.

“I mean it was running into walls, it was knocking over all of her equipment. It was bleeding all over the place,” he said.

“This is crazy. I’ve never seen a deer in this area,” Heredia said.

Heredia guesses the deer came from some nearby woods and lost its way before plowing into her salon.

Most of the mess had already been cleaned up by Sunday afternoon, with a boarded-up window the only sign something went terribly wrong.

As it careened out the front door, a hair straightener was tangled around its antlers.

“Right now it’s on the house,” Heredia joked. “Actually, my assistant found it and it’s totaled.”

The woman who was hit by the deer told CBS2 she will be just fine.

As for the deer, it was long gone by the time police showed up.