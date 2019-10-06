NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Rangers are encouraging girls in our area to try hockey by offering free lessons over the weekend.
Dozens of girls took part in the Junior Rangers program at Hommocks Park Ice Rink in Larchmont on Saturday.
The Rangers have teamed up with USA Hockey to help introduce girls to the sport.
The lessons are taught by the pros to girls ages 5-14.
“It was definitely really fun and I had a lot of fun time on the ice and I definitely will come back,” one participant said.
“This day is really important for girls to be exposed to a sport they never played before, and it’s really important for coaches like me to come back and participate in these things, get them excited, make them feel comfortable,” said Erika Lawler, with the National Women’s Hockey League Metropolitan Riveters.
Free lessons are being offered Sunday at several participating ice rinks in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
To find a location, visit nhl.com/rangers/community/junior-rangers-girls-programs.