NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A one-of-a-kind pizza party is being held in the Bronx this weekend.
Crowds gathered on Crescent Avenue on Saturday for the second annual New York Pizza Festival.
More than two dozen pizza makers from across the country, plus several from Naples, were there.
The money goes to the local nonprofit “Slice Out Hunger,” which supports hunger relief.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was among the guests.
“Usually when you’re mayor, you tell everyone, be healthy, get exercise, all those things. Today, my instruction to you as mayor of New York City is eat as much pizza as you can,” he said.
The event continues Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit nycpizzafestival.com.