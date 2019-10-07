Comments
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The school bus driver charged in a crash that killed a 10-year-old student and a teacher is expected to appear in a New Jersey courtroom Monday.
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The school bus driver charged in a crash that killed a 10-year-old student and a teacher is expected to appear in a New Jersey courtroom Monday.
Hudy Muldrow, Sr. is facing two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, and 25 counts of assault by auto for the May 2018 crash in Mount Olive.
Prosecutors say Muldrow, 78, caused the crash with a dump truck when cut across three lanes of traffic on Route 80 in an attempt to illegally turn his bus around.