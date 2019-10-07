Comments
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – There was a disturbing discovery at Newark Liberty International Airport.
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – There was a disturbing discovery at Newark Liberty International Airport.
A passenger tried to carry a sword through security.
The passenger was stopped by TSA agents with the sword in his possession.
Guy shows up at @EWRairport with this sword. Says he thought he could carry it on past the @TSA checkpoint because of its value. Doesn't matter to TSA how much the weapon is worth. No weapons should be brought in the cabin of a plane. pic.twitter.com/OwAtX5WPqA
— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) October 7, 2019
He said he thought he could take the expensive sword on the plane because of its value.
The TSA says no matter how much the weapon is worth, no weapons should brought in the cabin of a plane.