CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Newark Liberty International Airport


NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – There was a disturbing discovery at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A passenger tried to carry a sword through security.

The passenger was stopped by TSA agents with the sword in his possession.

He said he thought he could take the expensive sword on the plane because of its value.

The TSA says no matter how much the weapon is worth, no weapons should brought in the cabin of a plane.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply