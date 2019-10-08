Comments
by Justin Lewis, Meteorologist
Sun will peek through high clouds this afternoon and warm us into the upper 60s. This will put us right around normal, but about 10° cooler than yesterday.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as an offshore low nudges towards our area. There’s even a chance of some showers, but mainly overnight and towards dawn.
Rain and drizzle are expected tomorrow as our offshore system continues to back into the area. It will be even cooler, too, with temperatures stuck in the 50s all day.
With the coastal storm still nearby on Thursday, we’ll have to leave in at least a chance of rain. Expect temperatures to remain below normal with highs around 60°