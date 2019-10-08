MILLTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed when a tanker truck rolled over on the NJ Turnpike near Exit 9 Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer could be seen rolled over.

NJSP investigating crash on the @NJTurnpike SB local lanes at milepost 80.9 in Milltown, Middlesex County, which occurred at 3:48 a.m. Overturned tractor-trailer. 1 fatality. Multiple lane closures in area due to investigation. Expect delays, and plan alternate route. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) October 8, 2019

It took place at 3:48 a.m. at milepost 80.9.

TRAFFIC ALERT: An overturned tractor-trailer southbound south of exit 9 is blocking one lane of the outer roadway and two lanes of the inner roadway. Investigation and cleanup are underway, but drivers should expect delays this morning. — New Jersey Turnpike (@NJTurnpike) October 8, 2019

There were multiple lane closures in the area, authorities said.

So far there’s no word on the cause of the crash.