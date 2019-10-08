MILLTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed when a tanker truck rolled over on the NJ Turnpike near Exit 9 Tuesday morning.
The tractor-trailer could be seen rolled over.
NJSP investigating crash on the @NJTurnpike SB local lanes at milepost 80.9 in Milltown, Middlesex County, which occurred at 3:48 a.m. Overturned tractor-trailer. 1 fatality. Multiple lane closures in area due to investigation. Expect delays, and plan alternate route. #alert
It took place at 3:48 a.m. at milepost 80.9.
TRAFFIC ALERT: An overturned tractor-trailer southbound south of exit 9 is blocking one lane of the outer roadway and two lanes of the inner roadway. Investigation and cleanup are underway, but drivers should expect delays this morning.
There were multiple lane closures in the area, authorities said.
So far there’s no word on the cause of the crash.