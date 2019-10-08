CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, NJ Turnpike, overturned tractor-trailer, Truck Crash

MILLTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed when a tanker truck rolled over on the NJ Turnpike near Exit 9 Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer could be seen rolled over.

It took place at 3:48 a.m. at milepost 80.9.

There were multiple lane closures in the area, authorities said.

So far there’s no word on the cause of the crash.

