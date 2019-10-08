



– The NYPD wants your help finding the suspects who attempted to lure children in Brooklyn.

Police say there were at least two incidents that happened about a half hour apart this past weekend on Borough Park.

The good news in all of this is in each instance, the children didn’t take the bait. They did exactly what they should have: They ran away and told an adult.

Help us locate this vehicle which was used while attempting to lure a child ‼️ that occurred 10/5/19 near 47 street and 18 avenue. Anyone with information regarding this individual please contact the Detective Squad at 718-851-5603 or 718-287-3239. #YourCityYourCall #800577Tips pic.twitter.com/T76JhHNguG — NYPD 66th Precinct (@NYPD66Pct) October 7, 2019

Surveillance video shows a 10- and 11-year-old boy standing at the crosswalk of 47th Street and 18th Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Saturday evening. A Toyota Rav 4 approaches. Authorities believe the Rav 4 is blue.

According to police, four men inside said ‘Come here boys, come here.’ The video shows the driver and back seat passenger begin to get out of the car.

The boys backpedal before running away.

This older model blue Toyota RAV4 is #Wanted by @NYPD66Pct in connection with multiple attempted luring incidents in #BoroPark this weekend. If you have any info, please contact the #66Pct @NYPDDetectives at 718-851-5603. #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/Y6Q9IqmGfo — Boro Park Shomrim (@BPShomrim) October 8, 2019

The same car was described as approaching a 12-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy a half hour later on 55th Street between 15th and 16th Avenue.

This time, the children reported the men told them they had candy.

Again the children were terrified, and ran away and told their parents.

The SUV was last seen taking off southbound on 18th Avenue.

The quick thinking children kept themselves safe.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.