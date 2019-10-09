CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Missing Dog, Missing Pet, New York, Tory Burch


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fashion designer Tory Burch is trying to track down her missing dog named Chicken.

Burch said on social media that a couple found the poodle and was seen around midnight Sunday in front of a bank at 56th Street and Madison.

They apparently told someone they were taking Chicken to be scanned for a chip, but that never happened.

Burch is offering a “large cash reward,” saying, “no questions asked.”

Police say anyone who has the dog can bring her back to the Midtown North Precinct on 54th Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply