NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fashion designer Tory Burch is trying to track down her missing dog named Chicken.
Burch said on social media that a couple found the poodle and was seen around midnight Sunday in front of a bank at 56th Street and Madison.
They apparently told someone they were taking Chicken to be scanned for a chip, but that never happened.
If you found “Chicken,” kindly return the dog immediately to its owner or drop her off at the Midtown North Precinct located at 306 W.54th Street.
If you have any info regarding the whereabouts of Chicken, ☎️ call @NYPDMTN Detective Squad at (212) 767-8415. #MissingDog #FoundDog https://t.co/WtxOZtJ5bn
— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) October 8, 2019
Burch is offering a “large cash reward,” saying, “no questions asked.”
Police say anyone who has the dog can bring her back to the Midtown North Precinct on 54th Street.