NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens karate teacher has been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl taking martial arts classes in Sunnyside.

Queens Acting District Attorney John Ryan announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Hector Quinchi was charged with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Quinchi, an instructor at Hugo’s Tae Kwon Do Studio in Sunnyside, allegedly fondled the young victim several times between August and October, before raping her on Oct. 5.

“The defendant allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the victim and on October 5, 2019, had sex with the preteen girl,” authorities said in a statement.

If convicted of the charges, Quinchi faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The parents of this youngster trusted the defendant to teach the girl how to defend herself. Sadly, the preteen needed protection from the karate instructor,” acting D.A. Ryan added.

The 36-year-old is due in court on Nov. 8.

Police are urging anyone else who believes they were a victim of the karate teacher to call the NYPD Child Abuse Squad at 718-261-2737.