CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


It looks like the bulk of the rain holds off this afternoon, though a shower can’t be ruled out during the rush. It still looks like a windy day, however, with gusts of 35+ mph in the city and 50 mph east.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers are expected in the city tonight with periods of steadier rain to the east. It will remain windy out there with temps falling into the low 50s again.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking mainly cloudy, but the odds of rain are rather low. At this point we’ll leave in a chance of some showers, but we’re certainly not expecting a washout.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Saturday, the clouds stick around, but the mercury will likely recover some — mid 60s or so. The storm will be a bit offshore at this point, as well, so the winds should relax a bit.

Comments

Leave a Reply