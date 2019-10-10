



It looks like the bulk of the rain holds off this afternoon, though a shower can’t be ruled out during the rush. It still looks like a windy day, however, with gusts of 35+ mph in the city and 50 mph east.

Showers are expected in the city tonight with periods of steadier rain to the east. It will remain windy out there with temps falling into the low 50s again.

Tomorrow’s looking mainly cloudy, but the odds of rain are rather low. At this point we’ll leave in a chance of some showers, but we’re certainly not expecting a washout.

As for Saturday, the clouds stick around, but the mercury will likely recover some — mid 60s or so. The storm will be a bit offshore at this point, as well, so the winds should relax a bit.