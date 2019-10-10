HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Residents in Suffolk County are preparing for the nor’easter.

A state of emergency is now in effect around the Hamptons where flooding has already started.

You’d never know it in western Long Island, but on the east end the effects of the season’s first nor’easter brought wind gusts up to 50 mph and some flooding.

Southampton officials declared a state of emergency Thursday. Police discovered parts of Dune Road under water. Homes were not in peril, but access closed to residents.

“We have breeches in the dunes, we have full ocean water coming onto Dune Road… not passable… everyone has been evacuated,” Cpt. Larry Schurek of Southampton Town Police said.

Earlier, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone warned of winds and rain through Friday evening, as the Atlantic churned up state beaches in Shirley.

Bay waters crested into the streets in the village of Patchogue and Sayville.

“At this time we can expect the worst of the wind to fall off around 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. There’s also a potential minor to moderate coastal flooding,” Bellone said.

During low tide hours Thursday night Suffolk crews will be trying to repair the breach to keep water from coming onto Dune Road.

For the entire East End it’s going to be a few home high tide cycles that remain a concern.