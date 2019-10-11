EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – On Long Island, a high school student doubles as a star soccer goalie and a kicker on the football team.

“Basically I like to do anything I can,” East Meadow High School athlete Stephanie Sparkowski said.

Her teammates say Sparkowski can do it all. The National Honor Society senior has starred in four varsity sports – soccer, lacrosse, basketball, and volleyball.

Now she’s adding a fifth sport. “I do extra points and kickoffs for football,” the athlete said.

The women’s soccer team captain and goalie also uses her tremendous leg strength for football – on precision kickoffs and splitting the uprights. Sparkowski is 10-for-10 on extra points so far this football season.

“Obviously we’re cheering and excited about scoring a touchdown but everyone knows what’s coming next and out trots Stephanie out to the field,” East Meadow High School Athletic Director Kevin Regan said.

Fans have started their own little “sparky” chant – a takeoff from her last name – erupting this week when she had soccer and football games on the same day.

“Went to the locker room took off my soccer uniform and put on all my pads and ran back out to the football field,” Sparkowski said.

Her winning talents and attitude have earned her a Division I soccer scholarship to the University of Michigan.

Stephanie’s coaches say they are in awe of their student-athlete.

“She sells herself you spend a couple of minutes with her and you can see how special of a child she is so humble and hardworking,” varsity soccer coach Adam Hananel said.

“Being a friend or a teammate I just want to be helpful to anyone around me and hopefully leave a good impression on anyone I meet,” the athlete added.