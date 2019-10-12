NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say an attempted rapist has been caught after somehow sneaking into a Brooklyn woman’s apartment and attacking her as she slept.

The NYPD says 24-year-old Akijah Hall was arrested several hours after the terrifying incident inside a Williamsburg bedroom.

Investigators accuse Hall of being the man who was found sitting on the victim’s bed as she was sleeping around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say he tried to hold her down, but her screams woke up her roommate and the two fought off the attacker who then ran away.

Detectives spent the day at the victim’s building, gathering evidence and carrying it out in brown bags.

Hall is now facing several charges including attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse, and forcible touching.

It’s still unclear how the man got into the building and into the woman’s apartment.

Brooklyn residents told CBS2 Friday night that the area is littered with local bars and restaurant; making for a crowded scene and a danger for unsuspecting women.

“There’s so many bars here and they should pay attention to who’s behind them, around them, should be very careful,” neighbor Mandeep Kumar said.