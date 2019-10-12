



— A new pop-up in Brooklyn is promising your four-legged friend “The Best Dog Day Ever” but the event is not just for Fido. Humans can get in on all the fun, too.

Scott Dunn, of the digital media brand “The Dodo,” says the pop-up is “17,000 square feet of canine joy,” including toys, treats, slides and more.

“We noticed people wanted to celebrate Halloween with their dogs … so we thought why not create the most epic, month-long Halloween experience for dogs and their people of all time?” Dunn said.

For more information about the pop-up, including how to purchase tickets, visit bestdogdayever.com.

For pet owners looking to add to their family, visitors can stop by “the world’s happiest haunted house,” where you can meet adoptable dogs in need of a forever home.

“We want every dog to have the best day ever, and when these dogs find a forever home and they get their own bed and their own family, that’s part of the best dog day ever,” said Joanna Zelman, also from “The Dodo.”

For more information about adopting a dog, visit muddypawsrescue.org.

The Best Dog Day Ever is open now in Williamsburg and runs through Oct. 27.