



Four people were killed and several were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Utica Avenue near Pacific Street.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of shots fired.

Police believe illegal gambling was taking place at the building where the shooting occurred.

Four men were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims’ identities are not being released at this time, but officials believe two of the victims may have been from outside New York.

Three others, two men and one woman, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The seven victims range in age from 32-49.

Police say there was a report that an eighth person had been shot, but they later learned that individual suffered a minor leg injury while fleeing.

Investigators found two firearms.

According to police, there is nothing to indicate that the shooting was gang-related. A motive has not yet been determined.

Chief of Patrol Rodney K. Harrison says there have not been any complaints or reports of illegal activity at that building in the past.

The investigation is ongoing.

