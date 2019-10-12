NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a young man was assaulted during an attempted robbery in a Midtown subway station.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the subway station at Seventh Avenue and 53rd Street.
According to police, a 19-year-old man was waiting for a northbound 7 train when a man started to punch him in the face and body.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed the victim’s cell phone and started to run off, but police say he dropped the phone as he fled.
The victim got his cell phone back. He sustained minor injuries bur refused medical attention.
The suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion and an athletic build. He had short black hair that he was wearing in braids and a full beard. He was wearing a red jacket, a white t-shirt and black pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.