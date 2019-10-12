CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have a improving sky as the weekend goes on! Expect partly sunny skies for much of today with brighter conditions west of NYC and north too.

(Credit: CBS2)

Wind diminish as the day goes, and temps are overall milder. We can expect much of the cloud cover to stick around for much of the day. High: 67-71°. Sunday is a brighter day, but a late night shower risk is possible, again, near the coast.

(Credit: CBS2)

A Milder Columbus Day is in store at 73°, and out next rain chance is likely Wednesday.

