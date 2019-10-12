Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have a improving sky as the weekend goes on! Expect partly sunny skies for much of today with brighter conditions west of NYC and north too.
Wind diminish as the day goes, and temps are overall milder. We can expect much of the cloud cover to stick around for much of the day. High: 67-71°. Sunday is a brighter day, but a late night shower risk is possible, again, near the coast.
A Milder Columbus Day is in store at 73°, and out next rain chance is likely Wednesday.