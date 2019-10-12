NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands turned out Saturday in Manhattan with one goal in mind – finding a cure for lupus.

CBS2’s own Steve Overmyer and John Elliott joined the crowd at the annual Walk to Cure Lupus, which kicked off at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum.

Lupus is a disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.

Many of those who participated live with lupus.

“It’s important for people to understand how serious this disease is. It can attack you at any time. I’m in remission right now but I almost lost my life seven years ago,” participant Yvonne sterling said.

Participants surpassed the event’s goal and raised $1.2 million. That money all goes toward research for a cure.

CBS2 is a proud media sponsor of the event.