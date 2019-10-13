Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is accused of vandalizing several FDNY ambulances at an EMS station in the Bronx on Saturday.
Photos posted by the FDNY show smashed windows and what appears to be the Star of David scratched onto a window.
After finding the damaged ambulances, fire marshals began to conduct surveillance in the area.
Karim Murdoch, 22, was spotted near the station Saturday evening and brought in for questioning.
The FDNY says Murdoch was later arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief.
The damaged ambulances had to be removed from service for repairs.