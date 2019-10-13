



— Hosting a Halloween party this year?

You’ll need a dinner menu featuring some wickedly delicious items to get the party started.

Marc Sherry, owner of the Old Homestead Steakhouse, shared some ideas and recipes.

Old Homestead Steakhouse Bloody Mary Filet Mignon on Spiced Roasted Pumpkin Wedges

• Broil 8-lb. whole filet mignon roast in baking pan at 350 degrees 20 minutes

• Cut top of 1 sugar pumpkin, remove seeds, cut into quarters

• Brush flesh side with steak sauce

• In small bowl, mix ½ cup light brown sugar, 1 tbsp. cinnamon, 1 tbsp. nutmeg

• Sprinkle mixture on fleshy side of pumpkin

• On baking sheet, bake pumpkin flesh side up at 350 degrees until golden brown

• Cool pumpkin 15 minutes, cut from shell into 1-inch thick wedges of different shapes

• Slice filet mignon into 1-to-2-inch medallions

• Place a medallion on each pumpkin wedge

• In a small pot over low heat, stir frequently and bring to a gentle boil until thick consistency 16 ounces tomato juice, 1 can tomato paste, 1/8 tsp. each celery salt, grated peeled fresh horseradish, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice

• Spritz each wedge with bloody Mary sauce

• Yield 1 dozen

Old Homestead Steakhouse Stuffed Roasted Pumpkin

• Make wide cut to tops of 2 sugar pumpkins, remove seeds

• Precook on baking sheet at 350 degrees 20 minutes or until flesh is tender

• Remove from oven

• In small bowl, mix 1 lb. each ground beef and pork with 2 eggs, 6 ounces each finely shredded Gruyere and Swiss cheese, ½ tsp. each garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper to taste

• In skillet, sauté meat mixture in 2 tbsp. olive oil until lightly colored

• Drain excess fat and pour into large bowl

• Add to meat 2 cups unpeeled diced apple, ½ cup raisins, and mix

• Fill both pumpkins with meat mixture

• Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes

• Cover top of meat mixture with 4 ounces each Gruyere and Swiss cheese, baking an additional 10 minutes or until cheese browns

• Serve right from pumpkins

• Yield 2

Old Homestead Steakhouse Blood Orange Candy-Apple-Corn Glazed Roasted Chicken

• Preheat oven to 375 degrees

• In small saucepan, bring to boil juice of 6 freshly squeezed blood oranges, 1 stick salted butter, 1 cup chicken broth (or stock), ¼ cup Grand Marnier, 1 cup candy corn, 1 cup apricot (or peach) preserves, ¼ cup sugar, 2 tsp. each cinnamon, chili powder, salt to taste

• Pour into bowl

• Slice 1 blood orange (with rind) into rings

• In bowl, mix 1 ½ lbs. whole fingerling potatoes with 2 tbsp. olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

• Breast side up, place 1 broiler (or fryer) chicken (3 to 4 lbs.) on rack in shallow roasting pan

• Apply blood orange rings onto both sides of breast with wooden toothpicks

• Place fingerling potatoes evenly around whole chicken

• Roast 50 minutes, basting frequently (10 minute intervals) with glaze

• Cover with foil to avoid over-browning skin, and cook for additional 45 minutes basting occasionally

• Remove from oven and let sit 20 minutes before carving

• Serves 4