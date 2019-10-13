CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters on Long Island say a fire that destroyed dozens of cars is under investigation.

It happened near Case and Main streets in Patchogue early Saturday morning.

The fire reportedly spread from an auto body shop to cars parked outside.

At least 32 cars were destroyed.

There were no reports of any injuries.

