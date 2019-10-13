Comments
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters on Long Island say a fire that destroyed dozens of cars is under investigation.
It happened near Case and Main streets in Patchogue early Saturday morning.
(N.Patchogue) 13/35 – Structure Fire
CASE AVE & MAIN ST
TOA: 04:43 10/12/19
Due to high winds the fire was highly dangerous catching another building and cars and may be deemed suspicious. Multiple depts had to be called in to assist. pic.twitter.com/4tr6WX2lti
The fire reportedly spread from an auto body shop to cars parked outside.
At least 32 cars were destroyed.
There were no reports of any injuries.