



— Police say an 85-year-old woman was pushed the ground and robbed outside her Upper West Side home Saturday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near West 74th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The woman was going into her building when two females approached her from behind, shoved her to the ground and stole her purse, police said.

The two suspects then ran down 74th Street.

Police said the victim was carrying cash, a cellphone and her ID in her purse. The total estimated value of property stolen is $3,200.

The victim refused medical attention.

The two females are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s. One individual was wearing all dark clothing. The other was wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue pants and a green wig.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.