HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees had Houston exactly where they wanted them Sunday night — with their bullpen on the mound, winning a game against Justin Verlander.

In a call that may haunt New York for the rest of the AL Championship Series, manager Aaron Boone pulled another dominating pitcher from the mound — but unlike Game 1 — that decision ended with a stinging extra inning loss.

Carlos Correa hit a leadoff home run in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a battle of the bullpens, beating the Yankees 3-2 Sunday night to tie the ALCS at one game apiece.

The slumping Correa, who earlier hit an RBI double and made a sensational play at shortstop, connected for an opposite-field shot to right off J.A. Happ.

That game-winning shot came hours after George Springer tied Game 2 in the fifth with a home run on the first pitch from reliever Adam Ottavino. With New York leading 2-1 and Chad Green dominating the Astros lineup through two perfect innings, Boone shockingly called for the struggling Ottavino — who had already been pulled from two games in the ALDS for failing to throw strikes.

He immediately served up the homer on a hanging slider.

Green had come in relief for starter James Paxton, who struggling again and didn’t survive the third inning.

The Yankees tied a League Championship Series record by using nine pitchers. The eight relievers had permitted only one run and two hits with 11 strikeouts before Correa homered, ending a game that took 4 hours, 49 minutes and ended right around 1 a.m. Eastern Time.

Houston’s five relievers combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout ball after taking over for Justin Verlander. Going into this best-of-seven series, the Yankees were considered the better team in the bullpen — the Astros amply held their own in this one.

“Our bullpen was nasty, gave us a chance to win the game,” Correa said.

Gary Sánchez struck out looking to end the Yankees 11th with runners on first and second. The pitch appeared outside — it came right after he swung and missed with two strikes, but was ruled a foul ball.

Despite the bad call, Sánchez’s struggles go far beyond the umpire’s strike zone as the catcher is now hitting a meager 2-for-17 in the 2019 postseason.

“It was a struggle tonight,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “They’re tough to score runs off, especially on a night when Verlander is out there.”

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer off Verlander that put the Yankees ahead 2-1 in the fourth. George Springer tied it in the fifth with a home run on the first pitcher after reliever Adam Ottavino entered.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros during Game 2 American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Along with his bat, Correa made the key play in the field to keep it tied at 2 in the sixth. With runners at first and second, and on the move on a full-count pitch with two outs, Brett Gardner hit a hard grounder that bounced off second baseman José Altuve for a single.

The ball bounded away and Correa quickly retrieved it and threw a strike to catcher Robinson Chirinos, who tagged out the sliding DJ LeMahieu.

The Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu, right, is tagged out at home plate by Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

New York lost for the first time this postseason after four wins.

Game 3 is Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole, who is 18-0 in his last 24 starts and led the majors in strikeouts, starts for the Astros against Luis Severino.

