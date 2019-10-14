Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating the death of a 40-year woman in the Bronx.
Luz Perez, 40, was discovered around 8 a.m. Sunday inside her apartment on East 187th Street in the Belmont section.
Police said her children found her unconscious and unresponsive and called for help. There were no signs of a forced entry.
Perez suffered trauma to her head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her exact cause of death is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
Investigators said the family had recently moved into the building.
Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.