LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Got a costume with a few scares left in it? Kids in need in New Jersey are eager to take on such terrors.

The Jersey Cares Halloween Costume Drive is underway until Oct. 23 to donate new and gently-used costumes for children ahead of trick-or-treating, Halloween carnivals and other holiday goings-on.

The organization is looking for masks, costumes, props, unused face make-up, candy pails and treat bags.

Donors have three ways to help:

The Halloween items will be made available to 501c3 organizations serving children from newborns to age 14. See the Jersey Cares website for more information.

