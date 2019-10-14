Comments
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Got a costume with a few scares left in it? Kids in need in New Jersey are eager to take on such terrors.
The Jersey Cares Halloween Costume Drive is underway until Oct. 23 to donate new and gently-used costumes for children ahead of trick-or-treating, Halloween carnivals and other holiday goings-on.
The organization is looking for masks, costumes, props, unused face make-up, candy pails and treat bags.
Donors have three ways to help:
- Register to host a collection site by completing the volunteer contact form on the Jersey Cares website.
- Donations may be dropped off weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 290 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Suite 1320
Livingston, NJ 07039. Donors are asked to call (973) 533-1993 before arriving.
- Buy costumes to be donated through the AmazonSmile online drive on Amazon.com.
The Halloween items will be made available to 501c3 organizations serving children from newborns to age 14. See the Jersey Cares website for more information.